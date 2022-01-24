Police appeal for witnesses after Horley burglary
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Horley on Wednesday (January 19).
Officers were called to reports of a burglary on Russells Crescent in Horley, which took place between 6:30pm and 10pm. The suspects entered the property via a side gate in the back garden, and entered the house through the back door.
The homeowner is currently in the process of working out all the items that were stolen, but this so far includes jewellery of sentimental value and a metal safe.
Surrey Police would like to speak to the owner of a blue saloon car, reportedly seen in the area at the time. The police believe the owner may be able to help with their enquiries.
Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area. If you have any further information around this burglary please contact them.
If you saw or heard anything or have any information that may assist with our investigation, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/ 45220006866 via:
Webchat on the Surrey Police website - https://surrey.police.uk/.
Or calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.