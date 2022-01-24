Police appeal for witnesses after Horley burglary

Officers were called to reports of a burglary on Russells Crescent in Horley, which took place between 6:30pm and 10pm. The suspects entered the property via a side gate in the back garden, and entered the house through the back door.

The homeowner is currently in the process of working out all the items that were stolen, but this so far includes jewellery of sentimental value and a metal safe.

Surrey Police would like to speak to the owner of a blue saloon car, reportedly seen in the area at the time. The police believe the owner may be able to help with their enquiries.

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Horley on Wednesday (January 19)

Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area. If you have any further information around this burglary please contact them.

Webchat on the Surrey Police website - https://surrey.police.uk/.

Or calling Surrey Police on 101