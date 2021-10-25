Police appealing for witnesses after woman is raped in Crawley
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was raped in Crawley.
It happened between 2am and 4am on Sunday (October 24) in an alleyway in the vicinity of Tuxford Close and Atkinson Road.
The victim, who is in her 30s, is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries are ongoing.
Officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time.
They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant doorbell or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Rushlake.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.