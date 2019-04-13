Police attend reports of masked youths 'throwing stones at people' in West Sussex

Sussex Police attended reports of three masked youths standing on a school roof and throwing stones at people last night (Friday), it has been confirmed.

Following numerous reports on social media about a 'strong police presence' near Angmering Railway station, Sussex Police revealed officers were called to an incident in Station Road at 6.25pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "We were called to a school in Station Road, where three masked youths were seen on the roof, throwing stones at people.

"One was also seen to be tying to force open a skylight.

"The youths ran off [upon the police's arrival] and we stopped some shortly after, but they weren't the ones involved.

"The police presence was treated as a break-in, in progress but this turned out not to be the case.

"We liaised with the school caretaker. There was no damage caused and there was no trace."