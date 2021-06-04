Police call for witnesses after woman’s watch stolen at Waitrose, East Grinstead

A woman had her watch stolen in Waitrose car park, East Grinstead, this morning (Friday, June 4), Mid Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:45 pm

Inspector Darren Taylor, appealing for information, said the incident took place at 11.30am.

“A lady had her watch stolen from her by another female,” he said.

“Suspect was wearing a white hooded top.”

Police said a woman had her watch stolen in Waitrose car park, East Grinstead, this morning. Picture: Steve Robards

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk, using reference CAD 0561.