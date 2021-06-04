Police call for witnesses after woman’s watch stolen at Waitrose, East Grinstead
A woman had her watch stolen in Waitrose car park, East Grinstead, this morning (Friday, June 4), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:45 pm
Inspector Darren Taylor, appealing for information, said the incident took place at 11.30am.
“A lady had her watch stolen from her by another female,” he said.
“Suspect was wearing a white hooded top.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk, using reference CAD 0561.