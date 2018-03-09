Police catch ‘prolific’ car crook

A ‘prolific offender’ who broke into vehicles across the town has been caught, police said.

Sussex Police said in a statement that Darion Bates, 49, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to six separate offences of vehicle interference, damaging a car in an attempt to steal the contents, throughout February in the town.

Officers said at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Friday (March 2) he was given a six month community order with curfew conditions.

Prevention Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Bates has been a prolific offender for vehicle crime in Horsham for a while and we have been determined to catch him. He has now been convicted for 20 separate offences since October 2017.

“Our diligent and hard work behind the scenes enabled us to hand Bates over to the courts to be brought to justice for his behaviour.

“Local officers have worked incredibly hard to catch and convict Bates and we will continue to ensure vehicle crime remains a priority and those persons responsible are dealt with robustly.”