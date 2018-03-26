Police chase driver doing 25mph on A23

Police officers have chased a driver who fled from his car after doing 25mph on the A23.

PC Pete May from Sussex Roads Police tweeted this morning to say a man driving a white Corsa was following his police car on the national speed limit road near Bolney doing around a third of the speed limit.

The driver then ran from his vehicle and was chased by Mr May's colleague PC Steve Taylor across a field before finally being apprehended.

The man's vehicle was seized and it turned out he was disqualified from driving.

Mr May said: "Who needs a police dog when you have PC Taylor?"