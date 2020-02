Police have located a wanted man at a Crawley address.

Danny Winston Williams, 41, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-180108-084523001

He added: “Police received several calls from members of the public which assisted officers in making the arrest.”

Read more: Crawley Down man, 37, admits killing two women