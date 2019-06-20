Police helicopter called to Crawley armed brawl

A police helicopter scoured the Crawley area following an armed brawl yesterday afternoon (June 20).

Police confirmed today (June 21) officers received a report a large fight involving people with weapons broke out in Broadfield Barton at about 2.20pm.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was called and searched the area along with ground officers. Police said no victims had been identified at this stage.

A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He currently remains in police custody.

The incident is thought to be isolated but police have increased patrols in the area, officers added.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 770 of 20/06.