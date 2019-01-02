Police helicopter called to Crawley pursuit

A police helicopter scoured the Colgate area on New Years Eve as officers pursued a vehicle from Crawley.

Police said a Land Rover failed to stop for officers after being spotted at Tushmore roundabout just after 6pm on December 31.

The vehicle made off and was pursued by police with the National Police Air Service helicopter also called to assist.

Police said half-an-hour later the Land Rover was forced off the road in Colgate using a stop stick.

A 27-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously. He has since been released under investigation, officers added.