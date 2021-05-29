Police helicopter searching for man in Crawley after vehicle pursuit

Police are searching for a man in Crawley, who made off from a car involved in a pursuit.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 12:27 pm

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is assisting in the search for a suspect in the Tilgate area.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident has followed a 'short pursuit' of a 'vehicle of interest'.

The driver left the car during the chase and the search is ongoing, police confirmed.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.