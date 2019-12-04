Police hunt for man after drugs found in Crawley hotel room

Police have named a man who they want to question after drugs were discovered in a Crawley hotel room.

Reiss Castello, 25, is described as black, with short dark black Afro-style hair.

Reiss Castello SUS-190412-131317001

Police say he has links to Crawley and South London.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to a hotel in Pegler Way, Crawley, on 13 March after staff discovered a quantity of drugs in one of the rooms.

“A 20-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested on 20 March on suspicion of supplying a class A drug and later released under investigation.

“If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Castello please report online or call 101 quoting 47190040882.”