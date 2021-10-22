Police investigate after two women spiked by injection during night out in Sussex

Detectives are investigating after two women reported spiking by injection during on a night out on Tuesday (October 19/20).

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, Divisional Commander for Brighton, said: “We are talking with two victims who felt unwell after a night out in the city and suspect they had been injected. They are being supported by officers.

“We are still at a very early stage in our investigation and a number of enquiries are being made.

“We take all reports incredibly seriously and ask anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking to contact us.

“We also encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to us - either online or via 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

Officers are increasing patrols as part of their continued work policing the night-time economy, and will continue working closely with partners and licensed premises on initiatives to help keep their patrons safe.

Ch Supt Burtenshaw added: “We are aware of the national media and the worry and anxiety this may cause those wanting to enjoy the night-time economy.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy themselves safely and to support this there are officers who will be on patrol across the city over the weekend.