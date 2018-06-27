Police investigating reports of attempted child abduction

Officers are investigating reports that someone tried to abduct a child in East Grinsted on Monday.

Asked about the incident on Twitter, Sussex Police said: “Yes we are aware and are currently investigating.

“The school has made parents aware and extra officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance and to glean further details from any potential witnesses.”

Police said the crime reportedly happened on the A22 London Road, East Grinstead, between Buckhurst Way and Dorset Avenue.

Anyone with any information should contact police.