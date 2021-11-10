Police investigating theft at fire station

The incident occurred at the fire station’s training centre, located on Povey Cross Road, on Monday (November 8).

Martin Smith, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service training planning manager and national resilience flood rescue tactical adviser, tweeted: “Theft in any form hurts the property owners, theft from the emergency services prevents them doing their jobs of saving lives, absolutely sickening.

“Thank you @sussex_police for your support today, hopefully you will be paying the individuals a visit very soon.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are currently supporting investigations being carried out by Sussex Police following a break-in at our training centre at Horley Fire Station overnight on Monday.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the building on Povey Cross Road to get in touch with Sussex Police by dialling 101.”