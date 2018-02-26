Police issue warning over phone call you may get at any moment

Police are warning people about a phone scam which has left residents out of pocket.

Con-men say they are calling from BT in relation to the property’s IP address and that there is a refund due.

The victim is then asked for their bank account details so the money can be deposited. The details are then used to take money from the account.

The victims have been scammed out of a significant amount of cash.

Police advise: ►Be wary of unsolicited calls - even if the number appears to be from within the UK;

Never give any details over the phone, no matter how convincing the caller may seem; ►

If you are concerned about a call then hang-up and wait five minutes before calling another a legitimate number for BT or for your bank; ►

If you have been a victim or have received a call you should report any suspicious activity to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk

A police spokesman said: “If you are concerned about calls you are receiving you can block nuisance numbers by registering with the Telephone Preference Service and you can be given further advice by calling the non-emergency 101 line.”