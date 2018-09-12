Police nab on-the-run suspect wearing a fluorescent pink dressing gown

A police suspect wearing a fluorescent pink dressing gown pretended not to be at home when police came calling.

The person failed to answer the door but was spotted through a window wearing the colourful night attire.

Crawley Police tweeted a picture of a door ram (see above) at 1.07am yesterday (Tuesday September 11) and wrote: “Pretending you’re not home when we can see you through the window wearing a fluorescent pink dressing gown is a poor decision when you’re on the run!

“They moved like lightening to save the door when they realised we meant business. Subject now fully clothed & off to court.”

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, District Commander Crawley and Mid Sussex, added: “Another one for hotel “Crawley Custody”!”

More to follow.

