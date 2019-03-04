Police release CCTV images after break-in at village shop

Police investigating a break-in at a village shop have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The break-in, at Sayers Common Community Shop in London Road, Sayers Common, happened at 4.30am on Tuesday, February 26, said police.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to the break-in at Sayers Common Community Shop. Picture: Sussex Police

The suspect, who was captured on CCTV, used a hammer to smash the window of the shop at Sayers Common Village Hall and made off with a quantity of cigarettes worth about £300 and caused £500 worth of damage to the shop.

PC Samuel Kingstone said: “We would like anyone who recognises the man to get in touch with us. We would also to like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information about the burglary.”

The suspect is described as white and was wearing a light coloured hoody and dark trousers.

Witnesses can contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 159 of 26/02.

Picture: Sussex Police

READ MORE: Haywards Heath man’s epic endurance race for mental health charity

Open day at Co-op Funeralcare in Haywards Heath is huge success