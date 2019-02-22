Police search for man known to frequent Horley

Police have appealed for help in finding a man known to frequent Horley who is wanted on recall to prison.

Surrey Police are looking for Redhill man Shane O’Doherty who is wanted on recall to prison due to not complying with his licence conditions.

Officers have been searching for him, but need the public’s help.

O’Doherty, 34, is white, of athletic build, around 6ft 2in tall, has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent Redhill, Reigate and Horley.

If you know where he is, call the police on 101 and quote reference number 45170096265.