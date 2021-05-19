Police search for missing 10-year-old girl from Hassocks
Sussex Police are urgently searching for missing 10-year-old Yasmin Tas from Hassocks.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 8:18 pm
Yasmin was last seen leaving her home address in Hassocks at around 8.45am on Wednesday (May 19), police said.
A police spokesman said: “She is described as 5’ 6”, with long dark hair possibly worn back and was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings, black school shoes and a cream hooded top.”
Yasmin has links to Brighton and Hove, police added.
People are urged to dial 999 immediately if they see Yasmin quoting serial 298 of 19/05.