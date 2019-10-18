Police search for missing man who may be taking shelter in Crawley

Sussex Police are searching for a missing man who may be taking shelter in Crawley.

Police said Paul Wigglesworth, 41, has not been seen since Wednesday, September 25 and is believed to be sleeping rough in the Crawley or Horley area.

He is described by police as white, of slim build and with either short brown hair or a shaved head.

Police have asked anyone in the Crawley and Horley area to check their gardens, sheds or any outhouses in case Paul has taken shelter.

If you see Paul please report online or call 101 quoting 46 of 04/10.

