Police search for three men after Crawley burglary
Police have released a photo of three men they want to speak to following a burglary in Crawley.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 3:59 pm
Officers were called to Five Acres in Northgate on Thursday June 3 following reports of a break-in at a property shortly before 1pm.
Police say they believe the people pictured in the photo could help with their enquiries.
A spokesman said: “Anyone who recognises them, or who has any other information that could assist with the investigation, is asked to get in touch.
“Contact can be made online or by calling 101 quoting serial 823 of 03/06.”