Police search for two men after knife-point robbery on board Sussex train

Police are searching for two men following an armed robbery on board a train between Gatwick Airport and Preston Park.

British Transport Police say a 17-year-old man was travelling on the train at around 11pm on November 18 when the robbery happened.

British Transport Police want to trace this man SUS-191012-120856001

A spokesman said: “He was approached by two men who tried to engage him in conversation for a short time. One of the men was noticeably intoxicated.

“They became increasingly more threatening and reached into the victim’s jeans as the train was approaching Burgess Hill, trying to take his wallet.

“The victim put his hand on his pocket to try and stop them, and one of the men pulled up his top and told him he had a knife.

“The victim handed over his wallet, and the man then took out the knife and told him to hand over his phone too.

British Transport Police want to trace this man SUS-191012-120912001

“The victim was threatened further as he left the train.

“It’s believed the two men boarded the train at East Croydon and left at Preston Park.”

Detectives say they believe the men pictured in CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

The spokesman said: “If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 567 of 18/11/19.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”