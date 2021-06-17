Police search for wanted Crawley man

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man from Crawley.

By Observer Reporter
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:42 pm

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police are searching for Harry Brackpool, 29, from Crawley, who is wanted for offences including criminal damage and breaching a court order.

“He is a white man with brown hair, of a medium build, with facial hair and blue eyes.

“Brackpool has links to Redhill, Surrey, however he may remain in the local area.”

Harry Brackpool. SUS-210617-183614001

Anyone who sees Mr Brackpool or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to report it online or by calling 101.