Police search for wanted Crawley man
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man from Crawley.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 6:42 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police are searching for Harry Brackpool, 29, from Crawley, who is wanted for offences including criminal damage and breaching a court order.
“He is a white man with brown hair, of a medium build, with facial hair and blue eyes.
“Brackpool has links to Redhill, Surrey, however he may remain in the local area.”
Anyone who sees Mr Brackpool or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to report it online or by calling 101.