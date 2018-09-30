Police search for woman missing from Haywards Heath

Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from Haywards Heath.

A police spokesman said Christene McGregor, 76, was last seen leaving Princess Royal Hospital in her electric wheelchair about 1.39pm yesterday (September 29).

She is a resident of Haywards Heath, said police, but there have been no confirmed sightings of her since the disappearance, and police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Police said Christene has a good resemblance to the above photograph, taken a number of years ago, but now has grey hair.

Anybody who sees Christene or knows where she may be should report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1073 of 29/09.

