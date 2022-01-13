Police searching for wanted teen with links to Crawley after Brighton assault

Sussex Police would like to speak to Shannay Hannaford, 18, in connection with an incident that occurred in 2020.

Three women reported being struck by a glass bottle in Kings Road, Brighton, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, before the suspect made off.

Shannay may be going by the surname Sharpe and has links with Crawley and Bournemouth.

Police are trying to locate Shannay Hannaford, who is wanted for arrest in connection with an assault in Brighton in June, 2020