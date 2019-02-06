Police seek Horley men in relation to attempted murder investigation

Police have asked Sussex Newspapers to publish an appeal for help in locating two men and a boy they want to speak to in relation to an attempted murder investigation.

Officers said they are trying to trace Sean Moore, 16, from Eastbourne, Jack Williams, 27, from Horley and Cary Searle, 19, from Horley, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Jack Williams, 27, from Horley

The three are described by Surrey Police as: black, 5ft 7, black hair (Sean Moore), white, 6ft 2, normal build with ginger hair (Jack Williams) and white, 6ft, skinny, with light brown hair (Cary Searle).

Police said they were called shortly before 1.30pm to Potters Way, Reigate, after reports that a man had been stabbed and three men had made off from the scene.

Officers attended and the victim, an 18-year-old man from Redhill, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, said Surrey Police.

Police said he has since been discharged from hospital.

Cary Searle, 19, from Horley

A burnt-out stolen black Audi A4 believed to have been involved in the incident was discovered in Rutherwick Close, Horley, said police.

Investigating officer Tom Griffin said, “We are very keen to speak to these three males in connection with this incident.

“I am aware that the local community is extremely concerned about what has happened and I would like to reassure them that there is no risk to the wider public.

“Our officers remain committed to finding those responsible.”

Sean Moore, aged 16 SUS-190602-133317001

Surrey Police added, “If you have any information about their whereabouts, call us on 101 (999 in an emergency) or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190010304.

“You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

