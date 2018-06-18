Police seeking two men in connection with Crawley burglary

Police have release CCTV images of two men sought in connection with a burglary in Crawley.

The incident occurred at a house in Meridian Close on Monday June 4, and items including cash, cards, clothing, jewellery and a PlayStation 4 were stolen.

One of the stolen cards was subsequently used in several shops in the town centre, and police would like to trace the two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1227 of 04/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.