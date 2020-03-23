Police seize £10,000 cash and nitrous oxide canisters in Crawley

Police have seized a large quantity of cash and nitrous oxide canisters following a warrant in Crawley.

Officers conducted a warrant at a property in Arthur Road, Ifield in Crawley on Wednesday morning, March 18, following reports of drug issues in the area, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “During the search police discovered and seized around £10,000 in cash from inside a colander, over 100 nitrous oxide canisters, cannabis cultivation equipment, mobile phones and laptops.

“A 28-year-old man from Crawley was arrested inside the property on suspicion of the possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply, money laundering and being concern in the supply of cannabis.”

Police said the man has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.