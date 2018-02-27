Police seize cannabis plants in Crawley Down

Police have seized 350 cannabis plants after raiding a derelict pub in Crawley Down this week.

Police say officers raided The Royal Oak pub in Station Road, Crawley Down at 1.20pm on Monday ( February 26), seizing the plants from within.

Speaking after the raid, Detective Constable Daniel Richardson said: “This is a significant find of a large scale commercial cannabis cultivation which, with the discovery, will disrupt the distribution of the drug to a wide area.

“We are committed in preventing the supply of drugs causing harm to the community.

“We would like to speak to anyone who recently noticed any suspicious behaviour around this area and urge people to report information to us.”

Anyone with information about the drugs is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 544 of 26/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.