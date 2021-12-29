Police urge people to ‘be vigilant’ around Horsham after vandal attack

And officers are asking residents to report any instances of antisocial behaviour to them.

The call follows an incident in Southwater before Christmas when a driver had ketchup hurled at his windscreen while driving along Worthing Road near The Lintot pub.

He branded them ‘idiots’ after being left ‘barely able to see’ through his car’s windscreen.

Sussex Police

The incident was the latest in a string of violent and menacing behaviour by youths causing chaos in the Southwater area for much of the past year.

Sussex Police said they were alerted to the latest incident in Worthing Road at 7.46pm on December 21.

A spokesman said: “A motorist reported a liquid – possibly ketchup – being thrown from a bridge over the road onto his windscreen.

Officers attended the scene and carried out a search of the area, but there was no trace of any suspects.

“Police continue to work with partner agencies and the community in a bid to combat antisocial behaviour in the area.

“The public are urged to remain vigilant and report any issues.

“This can be done online, by calling 101 or by visiting Southwater Community Police Station.”