Police warning as vehicles in Crawley targeted by thieves

Police say that over the past week Crawley has seen a rise in theft from motor vehicles.

They say that many of these vehicles have been left unlocked and members of the public are being urged to secure their property at all times to prevent this kind of crime.

The latest burglaries in the Crawley area:

Lismore Crescent, Crawley.

Between 10.30am and 3.15pm on August 14.

Entry to property made by forcing a window, jewellery and cash stolen.

Kirdford Close, Crawley.

Between 12th and 15th August.

Property was entered, unsure of what was taken.

Feroners Close, Crawley.

Between 10pm 17th August and 2.40pm 18th August.

Rear door was broken and jewellery was stolen from the property.

Kennet Close, Gossops Green.

Time and date unknown.

Lock on a garage was broken off believe in attempt to enter. Attempt failed and no entry gained, nothing stolen.

Heron Close, Crawley.

Between 6pm 14th August and 4pm 15th August.

The lock on a garage was broken off, unsure what was taken.

Worth Road, Crawley.

Between 10pm 16th August and 5am 17th August.

Force was used in attempt to break shed door, attempt failed and no entry was gained, nothing stolen.

Victoria Mews, Crawley.

Between 11pm 19th August and 8am 20th August.

Two vehicles were entered and a golf trolley was stolen.

