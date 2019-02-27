Quiz police chief at Crawley Neighbourhood Watch meeting

A top police officer will answer questions at a Crawley Neighbourhood Watch meeting.

Its starts at 6.45pm on Thursday (February 28) at the Civic Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross

A spokesman said: “Our theme will be cybercrime, and as last time, we will be giving you an interesting update on fraud, including cybercrime, the fastest growing crime type in the country.

“Even more importantly, we will be offering valuable advice on how to protect yourself from this increasing threat.

“Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, District Commander, Crawley & Mid Sussex Police, will be giving an update on local policing issues, and will be available to answer your questions.”

To contact Sussex Neighbourhood Watch e-mail enquiries@sussexnwfed.org.uk or visit www.sussexnwfed.org.uk.

