Ram raid spate strikes the Horsham district

The Horsham district has been struck by a spate of ram raids with tens of thousands of pounds stolen from several village businesses.

Three ATMs have been ripped from walls in villages across the district since the spring, destroying parts of shops and forcing a bank to close.

The scene of the incident SUS-181210-074642001

Billingshurst Sainsbury’s saw its store badly damaged as thieves used a stolen JCB to remove a cash point from a wall in the early hours of this morning (October 12).

Police said it was loaded into the back of a Land Rover and the three suspects drove off. For more on the incident see our previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Last month a stolen forklift was used to pull an ATM out of the wall of a Co-op store in Rudgwick.

Glass was smashed at the supermarket in Martletts Corner as the cash machine was yanked out and loaded into a 4x4. Hunt for three after ram raid at Rudgwick Co-op

09-09-18 JCB Ram Raid Rudgwick

In April thieves left a trail of destruction as an ATM containing thousands of pounds was hauled out of the wall of Barclays Bank in Henfield.

Around £88,000 was taken in the raid which again was carried out using a stolen JCB. The incident led to Barclays closing the village bank for good. Video: Ram raiders steal tens of thousands as cash machine ripped from wall

It has not been confirmed by police whether these incidents are related and officers said it will ‘form part of the investigation’.