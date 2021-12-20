Redhill man with connections to Crawley wanted on recall to prison

Daryl Burton, 32, is described as a white man, 5ft 5’’ tall with brown eyes and hair. Daryl is medium build with tattoos on his left arm.

If you have any information about where he might be, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45210132696 via:

• Webchat on the website - surrey.police.uk.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Daryl Burton, from Redhill, who is wanted on recall to prison

• Or calling 101