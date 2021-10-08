Reports of ‘shots fired’ amid ‘heavy police presence’ in Crawley
There are reports of shots being fired and an ongoing police incident in Crawley.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:07 pm
Reports on social media suggest a ‘heavy police presence’ is in the Barley Close area of the town near to the railway station.
One person said: “Sounded like shots fired by police in #Crawley #westsussex at a block of flats near me on Brighton rd - Barley house. Heavy police presence.”
But another eyewitness reportedly said it was not shots fired, but rather a door being ‘opened’ by the police’s ‘big red key’.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.