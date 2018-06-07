Revealed: The worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Crawley district

It might not be the most serious crime, but anti-social behaviour on our streets is one of the things that prompts most calls to the police.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for April 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

Is anti-social behaviour a problem where you live?

They show that there were 27 reports of anti-social behaviour in the Broadfield area, and 19 in West Green, Southgate, and Ifield.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

Illegal motorbikes are just one example of anti-social behaviour which police are called to deal with.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include:

• Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours.

• Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting.

• Street drinking.

• Environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars.

• Prostitution related activity.

• Begging and vagrancy.

• Fireworks misuse. Youths hanging around in groups, causing disturbance to neighbours, is a common example of anti-social behaviour.

• Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles.

The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.