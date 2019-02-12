Ring stolen during Crawley burglary

Thieves stole a diamond ring after a breaking into a home in Crawley last week.

Sussex Police say the house in Lingfield Drive was burgled on Wednesday February 6 between the hours of 4pm and 7pm.

Sussex Police

The ring was stolen during the burglary.

Police are asking for witnesses to any suspicious behaviour in the area at around this time.

“If so, please report online or call 101 quoting 1170 of 06/02. Or visit the Crimestoppers website.”

