Round-up of Crawley burglaries

A number of bikes have been stolen in the past week in the Crawley area.

Sussex Police have released details of the following crimes.

- Garage, Ewhurst Road, West Green, Crawley on April 3.

Screwdriver used to push into lock. Stolen items; Pit bike and Racing bicycle.

- Denne Road, Crawley, 6–10pm on April 3.

Communal bike shed broken into. Stolen items; child’s scooter.

- Garage, Walton Heath, Crawley on April 4.

Padlock from door broken, Stolen items; bicycle.

- Poynings Road, Crawley at 11.45pm on April 5.

Attempt break in only, no items stolen.

- Mendip Walk, Crawley at 4pm to 8.30am on April 7.

Smashed kitchen window, stolen items; 42in TV.