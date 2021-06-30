Rubbish, garden waste and bed dumped in West Sussex flytipping incidents

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the first incident happened overnight on Thursday/Friday (June 24-25) in the A281 Poynings area.

He said that motorists reported having to swerve to avoid a large amount of rubbish that had been left there.

“Unacceptable and also quite dangerous due to the location,” he added.

Police said flytippers have dumped wood, rubbish and even a bed.

The second flytipping incident happened overnight on Saturday/Sunday (June 26-27) in Mill Lane, Sayers Common, said Inspector Taylor.

“Flytippers have dumped a load of wood and garden waste,” he said, adding that a clean-up team had cleared the road.

The latest report of flytipping happened on Monday (June 28) when someone abandoned a bed on the A272 in Cuckfield, police said.

“Thankfully a unit was nearby,” said Inspector Taylor, adding that they ‘sprung into action’ and removed the bed from blocking the road.

West Sussex County Council, the county’s district and borough councils, the Environment Agency, National Farmers’ Union, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have recently joined forces to promote the Let’s SCRAP Flytipping initiative.