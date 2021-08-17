During the incident at JD Sports in County Mall, Crawley at 4.55pm on August 4 a shop worker reported being assaulted by one of four young males inside the store, and a number of items were reported stolen, police said.

A spokesman added: “Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. One of the suspects – a 15-year-old boy from Bromley, South East London - was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and assault. He has been released under investigation and been referred to Youth Offending Team.

“The other three suspects are understood to have made off from the shopping centre towards Memorial Gardens.

Police want to speak to these three people

“One of the outstanding suspects is described as a young black male, with a dark or dark blue coloured sports top, dark coloured trousers and shoes, and wore a light blue face mask.”

The second suspect is described as a young black or mixed race male who wore a black baseball cap, grey hooded top, a white T-shirt with a red “Bulls” logo and writing, dark grey trousers, and white Nike trainers, police said. The third suspect is described as a young black or mixed race male with a grey and black hooded tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and a yellow rucksack.

The spokesman added: “Witnesses or anyone with information about the suspects is should report it to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote serial 974 of 04/08.”