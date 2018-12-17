Second jail term for Crawley child sex offender after another historic victim comes forward

A Crawley man who had already served a sentence for sex offences against a young boy has been sent back to prison for a similar offence.

Barry Millard, 71, served the initial sentence for a crime committed in the 1970s, police said, but has returned to prison for offences against another boy during the same period.

Millard, of Horsham Road, Crawley, was given a 22-month sentence at Hove Crown Court on November 26, said police, after admitting indecently assaulting a teenage boy during a camping trip in the 1970s.

Police said the victim said nothing to anyone about the experience for more than 40 years, but when he saw press coverage of Millard’s February 2017 three-year prison sentence for indecent assaults on another boy in his late teens in Crawley in the 1970s, he felt encouraged to come forward and seek justice

Millard is already a registered sex offender for life, and subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to young boys until further notice, and those requirements stay in place after his latest sentence, said police.

Police Investigator Lucy Hailes said: “We will always follow up and investigate reports of this nature, no matter how long ago the events are said to have happened.

“If you have been the victim of any kind of sexual abuse do not suffer in silence. You can contact us at sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators. We can also arrange access to further sources of support and advice.”