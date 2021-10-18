See 19 pictures from the High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service

The High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday, October 15, 2021. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2110154

Judges from across the south gathered at Chichester Cathedral on Friday for the High Sheriff of West Sussex’s annual judges’ service. Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Sir Richard Kleinwort was welcomed ahead of a civic procession of mayors and council chairmen.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 18th October 2021, 7:49 am
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:10 am

The shrieval procession of judges and High Sheriffs was led by police cadets. The Hon Mr Justice Philip Moor, the presiding judge, and HHJ Christine Laing, the resident judge and honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, gave readings during the service.

It touched everyone deeply that the service was held just hours after the stabbing of Essex MP Sir David Amess. Read the full story here: www.chichester.co.uk/news/crime/high-sheriff-of-west-sussexs-annual-judges-service-without-them-we-would-be-lost-3422666

