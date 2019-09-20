Sentencing adjourned for Burgess Hill bricklayer and Haywards Heath teen guilty of racially aggravated assault

A Burgess Hill bricklayer and a Haywards Heath teenager guilty of a racially aggravated assault in Brighton have had their sentencing adjourned.

Louis Barrett, 19, a bricklayer of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, and a 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court today (September 20), after pleading guilty to the assault at earlier hearings.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed Barrett pleaded guilty to one charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and one charge of racially aggravated assault by beating at a hearing on August 14.

The 17-year-old boy from Haywards Heath pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at a hearing on August 16, said the CPS.

The assault happened in North Street, Brighton, on October 15, 2017.

A spokesman for the CPS confirmed the sentencing has been adjourned until October 3.

