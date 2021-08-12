Serious assault in Horley leads to appeal by police
A man suffered facial injuries during a serious assault in Horley, police said.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Langshott on Friday, 30 July at around 8.30pm.
A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The assault took place on the road between Lake Lane and the Farmhouse public house. Two men were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with one of them receiving significant facial injuries.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard the incident or who may have any information to get in touch.
"Please contact us quoting PR/45210081205 via: Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk
"Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
"Calling us on 101. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."