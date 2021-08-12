Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Langshott on Friday, 30 July at around 8.30pm.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The assault took place on the road between Lake Lane and the Farmhouse public house. Two men were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with one of them receiving significant facial injuries.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard the incident or who may have any information to get in touch.

"Please contact us quoting PR/45210081205 via: Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

"Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/