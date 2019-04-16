Sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence - Crawley Police arrested 26 people over the weekend

Police officers in Crawley arrested 26 people over the weekend for a range of offences.

Individuals were arrested for a variety of offences, including sexual assault and possession of a knife.

A Crawley Police spokesman said on Twitter: "There were 26 arrests in Crawley over the weekend.

"Some of the offences include drink and drug drive, assault, theft from a person, domestic violence, disclose photos or films with intent to cause distress, sexual assault, possession of a knife, stalking without fear/alarm/distress, theft from a vehicle, possess a prohibited image."

This follows the arrest of 24 people the previous weekend.

