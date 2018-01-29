‘Sexual predator’ jailed for targeting young girls

A ‘sexual predator’ who carried out a series of offences against young girls in Horsham, Crawley and East Grinstead has been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Joshua Humphreys, 25, a waiter, of Rushetts Road, Crawley, admitted to carrying out 19 sexual offences against five girls aged under 16.

Humphreys was already a registered sex offender after he was given a two-year suspended sentence in 2016 for inciting a female under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Joel Finney of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said following publicity of Humphreys’ conviction officers began to receive further allegations from young girls about his behaviour before that case.

At a hearing on December 8, 2017, police said he admitted five counts of rape, five of sexual assault, one of sexual communication, and one of causing and inciting sexual activity, against one girl; two counts of sexual activity, one of sexual communication and one of inciting and causing sexual activity against a second girl; one count of sexual assault against a third girl; one count of sexual communication against a fourth girl; and one count of sexual communication against a fifth girl.

Humphreys, was sentenced to ten years and eight months in prison at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (January 29), police said. He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

DC Finney said: “Gradually the girls revealed that they had been victims of similar, and some even more serious, conduct by Humphreys.

“His offending ranged from the sending of sexual messages by text and social media, to the systematic rape and sexual abuse of one the girls.

“He is clearly a sexual predator, who sought as many young girls as he could.

“He freely admitted to us that his intention was to engage in sexual activity with them whenever the chance arose.

“We admire the resolute way in which the victims supported our investigation, and were ready to give evidence in court if the need arose.

“Nobody should have to endure conduct such as this. If anything like this is happening to you or someone you know, advice and support is available on our website.

“You can also contact us online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) issued when Humphreys was sentenced in 2016, severely restricting his access to children and computers, continues to remain in force, police added.