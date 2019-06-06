Shocking footage shows Lancing man caught speeding at 151mph on the M23

Police have released video footage which shows the moment a young driver is caught speeding at 151mph on the M23.

Footage shows Ricardo Thompson, 21, from Belevedere Avenue in Lancing, travelling at 151mph in his Audi TT RS near Crawley.

Thompson's Audi TT RS

It was captured on August 25, 2018, as part of routine safety and enforcement checks, police said, from a camera van parked on a police ramp in full view of traffic.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving and appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 22 for sentencing, said police.

Police said he had been apologised for his actions during a police interview and said he had been speeding in order to get to work on time.

He was given credit for his guilty plea, said police, and disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Thompson will be required to take an extended retest if he wishes to drive again, added police.

Chris Snell, of the Sussex Police Safety Camera Team, said: “Speed restrictions are in place for a reason – they are a legal limit; not a target, and your speed should be adjusted according to the conditions. Exceeding the speed limit is dangerous and can have devastating consequences.

“Every year, our officers have the unenviable task of passing a death message onto numerous families of victims involved in speed-related collisions. It also has a huge impact on emergency services partners who are called to assist with incidents, the vast majority of which could have been avoided.

“Speeding significantly reduces your ability to react to hazards on the road, such as wildlife, debris and other traffic. By the time you become aware of a hazard at such speeds, it could be too late.”

This week, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service launched a social media campaign urging people to reduce their speed.

Sixteen people died and a further 239 were seriously injured in speed-related collisions in Sussex last year, according to police.

Nicki Peddle, Head of Prevention for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Last year we attended 684 road traffic collisions in West Sussex.

“Attending these incidents is a big part of firefighters’ roles and we want to highlight the potentially fatal consequences of speeding. If drivers maintain a safe speed there is more chance of preventing a tragedy from happening.”

Being caught speeding could result in:

Up to six points on your licence;

Fine of up to 175 per cent of your weekly income;

Driving ban or licence revoked (if you’re still within two years of passing your test);

Disqualification;

Criminal record;

Prison sentence;

The death or serious injury of either yourself or an innocent person.