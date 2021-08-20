Suspect drops phone during theft of £20 worth of wine from Haywards Heath Budgens
Two thieves dropped a mobile phone while stealing £20 worth of wine from Budgens in Haywards Heath yesterday (August 19), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:47 pm
The incident happened at 8pm, said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor, adding that the suspects ran off with four bottles.
He addressed the suspects on Twitter saying: “In your haste one of you dropped your mobile phone in the shop, which is considerably worth more than the wine you stole.”
People can contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting, CAD 1216.