Sussex man rearrested in connection to cat killings

A man has been rearrested in connection to a series of cat deaths in Sussex, police said.

Sussex Police said a 52-year-old man arrested in connection with deaths of cats in Brighton has been re-arrested, questioned and bailed until December 10 for further enquiries to take place.

Sussex Police

Chief Superintendent Nick May, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: "This is a complex investigation involving ongoing forensic work and consultations with our Crown Prosecution Service colleagues.

"We remain committed to this case, seeking answers as to how these cats died and obtaining justice for their owners."