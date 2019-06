1. Convicted drug dealer Ryan Grayston

Wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of a licence for his early release is Ryan Imram Grayston, aged 24. Of no fixed address, Grayston is known to have frequented the Hastings and Eastbourne areas. In July 2017 he was jailed for two years and 10 months for possessing drugs with intrent to supply. On April 1 he was released early on licence, but on April 30 this licence was revoked when Grayston was found to have breached its conditions. Anyone seeing Grayston or knowing where he might be is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 561 of 30/04.

Picture: Sussex Police

other